James M. Greenberg, Nassau Legislator, 11th Legislative District
REPUBLICAN
Greenberg, 46, of Glen Cove, is running on the Republican line. He is an attorney.
ISSUES:
- Greenberg wants an alternative way to calculate the tax roll to lessen the impact of tax increases. He wants the assessor position to be elected, rather than appointed.
- He supports having Nassau County bar the sale of marijuana within its borders if the State Legislature legalizes its recreational use.
- Greenberg opposes charging for plastic bags under the state plastic bag ban and said incentives to use reusable bags should be used instead.
