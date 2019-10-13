TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandPolitics

James M. Greenberg, Nassau Legislator, 11th Legislative District

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com
REPUBLICAN

Greenberg, 46, of Glen Cove, is running on the Republican line. He is an attorney.

ISSUES:

  • Greenberg wants an alternative way to calculate the tax roll to lessen the impact of tax increases. He wants the assessor position to be elected, rather than appointed.
  • He supports having Nassau County bar the sale of marijuana within its borders if the State Legislature legalizes its recreational use.
  • Greenberg opposes charging for plastic bags under the state plastic bag ban and said incentives to use reusable bags should be used instead.
By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com

