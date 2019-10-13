Thomas Muscarella, Council Member, Town of Hempstead, 2nd District
REPUBLICAN
Muscarella, 60, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his first full four-year term as a Hempstead Town councilman. He was appointed to the seat in April.
ISSUES:
- Muscarella said he wants to give “homeowners the best value for their tax dollar.” He said he joined other town council members in proposing a 2020 town budget that would cut taxes.
- He said he is committed to improving town infrastructure, especially roads. He said he would like to increase the budget for road repaving.
- He said he will continue to seek to give residents the chance to express their opinions about major projects in his district, citing plans to open a full-time Long Island Rail Road station at Belmont Park and the LIRR’s Third Track project.
