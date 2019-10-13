Thomas Muscarella, Council Member, Town of Hempstead, 2nd District

REPUBLICAN

Muscarella, 60, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his first full four-year term as a Hempstead Town councilman. He was appointed to the seat in April.

ISSUES:

Muscarella said he wants to give “homeowners the best value for their tax dollar.” He said he joined other town council members in proposing a 2020 town budget that would cut taxes.

He said he is committed to improving town infrastructure, especially roads. He said he would like to increase the budget for road repaving.

He said he will continue to seek to give residents the chance to express their opinions about major projects in his district, citing plans to open a full-time Long Island Rail Road station at Belmont Park and the LIRR’s Third Track project.