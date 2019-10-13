TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Thomas Muscarella, Council Member, Town of Hempstead, 2nd District

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Print

REPUBLICAN

Muscarella, 60, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his first full four-year term as a Hempstead Town councilman. He was appointed to the seat in April.

ISSUES:

  • Muscarella said he wants to give “homeowners the best value for their tax dollar.” He said he joined other town council members in proposing a 2020 town budget that would cut taxes.
  • He said he is committed to improving town infrastructure, especially roads. He said he would like to increase the budget for road repaving.
  • He said he will continue to seek to give residents the chance to express their opinions about major projects in his district, citing plans to open a full-time Long Island Rail Road station at Belmont Park and the LIRR’s Third Track project.
Jesse Coburn poses for an employee headshot at

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Hempstead. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Meghan Deery and Steven Heimerle, along with his Smithtown teen, service dog crowned homecoming kings
Islanders alumni, including Clark Gillies, toured the Belmont 'Smart' jerseys, virtual reality possible at new Islanders home
The UN is owed almost $1.4 billion in Cash crisis hits UN - and U.S., other dues-owing nations to blame
Four people are dead after somebody opened fire NYPD: 4 killed at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Olivia Fabe-Blados, 8, from Manhattan, attends a drip Pollock workshop shows kids art of dripping paint
Stephanie Sparkowski, left, walks toward the football field Meet the star girls soccer goalie who also kicks for the football team
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search