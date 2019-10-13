TODAY'S PAPER
Helene Sherman, Nassau Legislator, 10th Legislative District

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com
REPUBLICAN

Sherman, 57, of Thomaston, is running on the Republican and Conservative lines. She is an attorney.

ISSUES:

  • Sherman supports exploring giving owners of vacant commercial properties tax breaks to encourage occupancy, with taxes gradually rising as a business establishes itself.
  • The county must look more carefully at eliminating jobs, including patronage jobs, Sherman said.
  • Sherman said there is “too much duplicative government” and supports the county looking into how to “get rid of all of these incorporated villages."
