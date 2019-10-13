TODAY'S PAPER
William R. Spencer, Suffolk Legislator, 18th Legislative District

By Joie Tyrrell
DEMOCRATIC

Spencer, 52, of Centerport, is running on the Democrat, Working Families and Independence party lines. He is seeking his fifth two-year term on the county legislature. 

ISSUES:

  • Addressing the vape crisis is a major concern, he said. He is working with the schools and the Health Department to educate parents and students on the dangers of vaping and introduced legislation to help address the epidemic.
  • Protecting tax dollars is another priority. He said he has worked to hold the line on taxes by reducing the size of government.
  • Water quality is another major issue. He said he was proud to have been the lead sponsor to create LICAP (Long Island Commission for Aquifer Protection) in 2013.
