Thomas Tweedy, Council Member, Town of Hempstead, 2nd District

REPUBLICAN

Tweedy, 63, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. He is seeking his first four-year term as a Hempstead Town councilman. He previously was the mayor of Floral Park.

ISSUES:

  • Tweedy said parks and roads in the Second District are in an “unacceptable” condition. He said some neighborhoods, such as Elmont, are overlooked when the town completes road repairs.
  • He criticized patronage, nepotism and cronyism in the town government, saying such practices result in an inefficient use of taxpayer money.
  • He said he would work to ensure local communities have a say in projects that would affect them, noting he fought against a “big-money casino” as mayor.
