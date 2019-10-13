Thomas Tweedy, Council Member, Town of Hempstead, 2nd District

REPUBLICAN

Tweedy, 63, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. He is seeking his first four-year term as a Hempstead Town councilman. He previously was the mayor of Floral Park.

ISSUES:

Tweedy said parks and roads in the Second District are in an “unacceptable” condition. He said some neighborhoods, such as Elmont, are overlooked when the town completes road repairs.

He criticized patronage, nepotism and cronyism in the town government, saying such practices result in an inefficient use of taxpayer money.

He said he would work to ensure local communities have a say in projects that would affect them, noting he fought against a “big-money casino” as mayor.