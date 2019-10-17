TODAY'S PAPER
Walter Angevine, Councilman, Town of Babylon

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
LIBERTARIAN

Angevine, 58, is running on the Libertarian line. He has worked in personal transportation for three decades and is an ordained minister at Bread of Life World Outreach Center in Wyandanch. He has never run for public office and said he is doing so now to have a positive impact on people.

  • Angevine wants to help provide solutions to people, especially young people, who struggle in securing affordable housing on Long Island.
  • Seeing mentally ill people, especially those who are homeless on the street, while driving to and from pickups and drop-offs, he wants to direct government resources to help house the mentally ill homeless.
  • He wants to work with others to address and prevent gang violence and drug abuse.
