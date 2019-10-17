Edward Blankenhorn, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Babylon

REPUBLICAN

Blankenhorn, 78, is running on the Republican Party line. He is retired from Northrop Grumman after working as an operations analyst and senior financial planner there for more than three decades. A former Marine, he was a member of the Western Suffolk BOCES board and Lindenhurst school board, and ran unsuccessfully for state Assembly and Suffolk County Legislature.

ISSUES:

Evaluate whether computer system in Babylon Receiver of Taxes office needs updating or replacement.

Consider changing operation that results in long times for residents paying taxes at Town Hall.

Maintain the well-run office that current Receiver of Taxes Corinne DiSomma oversees.