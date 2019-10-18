Judi Bosworth, Supervisor, Town of North Hempstead

DEMOCRATIC

Bosworth, 71, of Great Neck, is running on the Democratic, Independence and Working Families lines. She is seeking her fourth term as supervisor after serving six years in the Nassau County legislature and 16 years on the Great Neck Public Schools Board of Education.

ISSUES:

Bosworth said North Hempstead is “in good financial standing,” citing the town’s Aaa bond rating, the highest a municipality can get from Moody's Investors Service.

She described herself as “a consensus builder and a community leader.” After hearing that veterans had to travel long distance to get medical care, she said town officials and vets petitioned to get a community-based outpatient clinic closer to home, a push that eventually brought a mobile unit to New Hyde Park’s Clinton G. Martin Park.

She said she will continue to work on revitalizing the vibrancy of the town’s main streets and branding North Hempstead as a destination place.