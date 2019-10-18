TODAY'S PAPER
Heath Broughton, Councilman, Town of Babylon

Heath Broughton. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
REPUBLICAN

Broughton, 52, is running on the Libertarian Party line. A guidance counselor for 17 years and consultant for schools, Broughton has worked with at-risk populations and provided programs, counseling and training for students. He has never run for political office before and started Man in the Mirror Youth Consulting Service in 2000.

ISSUES:

  • Drawing on his time working with formerly incarcerated people in re-entry programs and teaching gang violence prevention, Broughton sees the high rate of incarceration as an issue he will continue working on, partnering with the Department of Labor, correction departments and schools.
  • As a town board member, he would create job skills training to help widen the pool of qualified applicants for town jobs, which provide accessible health care.
  • He would continue his push for fair and equal housing, holding landlords who prey on low-income tenants accountable for maintaining their buildings.
Rachel O'Brien

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

