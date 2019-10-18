TODAY'S PAPER
Joseph Capobianco, Council Member, City of Glen Cove

Joseph Capobianco.

Joseph Capobianco. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
REPUBLICAN

Capobianco, 59, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. Capobianco was elected to a one-year term in a 2014 special election and is seeking his third full two-year term.

ISSUES:

  • Capobianco said he will “continue to focus on ways to eliminate waste and needless expenditures,” such as an audit he said uncovered thousands of dollars wrongfully paid to retirees receiving health insurance from the city.
  • He said the city should be “more proactive in rooting out illegal and overcrowded housing.”
  • He said that as a city council member working with former Mayor Reggie Spinello, “We secured two Moody’s upgrades while reducing the overall debt, increasing revenue, balancing the budget and eliminating fiscal stress …”
By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday

