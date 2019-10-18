TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Nicholas A. DiLeo Jr., Council Member, City of Glen Cove

Nicholas A. DiLeo Jr.

Nicholas A. DiLeo Jr. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Print

REPUBLICAN

DiLeo, 31, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his third two-year term on the city council.

ISSUES:

  • DiLeo would seek a temporary moratorium on new development to assess the impact of current projects.
  • He supports repairing municipal parking garages and sidewalks and adding handicap parking downtown.
  • He is concerned that the city’s “current spending and budgeting practices” will necessitate deficit financing.
By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Incorporating would have given East Quogue residents greater East Quogue voters reject creating village
Jennifer Murphy and daughter, Marlowe, 18 months, on Motherhood's a 'miracle,' LI cancer survivor says
A plow clears snow outside Eastern District Federal This winter could be less frigid, more rainy, forecasters say
Freeport PAL Boxing located in Bishop Frank O. Patrick Day's trainer considers closing Freeport gym
Boulders mark the grave sites of artists Lee The history of us: Tombstone tourism connects visitors to LI's past
The Shinnecock Indian Nation has begun operating one Shinnecock Nation planning 2 gas stations
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search