Nicholas A. DiLeo Jr., Council Member, City of Glen Cove
REPUBLICAN
DiLeo, 31, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his third two-year term on the city council.
ISSUES:
- DiLeo would seek a temporary moratorium on new development to assess the impact of current projects.
- He supports repairing municipal parking garages and sidewalks and adding handicap parking downtown.
- He is concerned that the city’s “current spending and budgeting practices” will necessitate deficit financing.
