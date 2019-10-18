TODAY'S PAPER
Jill M. Doherty, Councilman, Town of Southold

Jill M. Doherty.

Jill M. Doherty. Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
REPUBLICAN

Doherty, 55, of New Suffolk, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is seeking her third four-year term on the town council. Doherty worked for 12 years as a clerk in the town's trustee office, and later served six years on the Board of Trustees. She is officer manager and bookkeeper for a landscaping company.

ISSUES:

  • On housing, she said she will continue to work on a rental code for the safety of tenants and homeowners. Doherty said, "We don't have enough workforce housing. We need innovative ways to make new housing available, and the town helps facilitate that."
  • As for water quality, she will continue to focus on stormwater runoff and upgrading storm drains across the town to prevent nitrogen and pollution from entering the Sound and creeks in the town.
  • She said the town has paralyzing traffic and "we have a lot of issues we are trying to deal with."
