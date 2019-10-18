TODAY'S PAPER
Jacqueline Gordon, Council Member, Town of Babylon

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
DEMOCRATIC

Gordon, 54, is running on the Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is seeking her fourth term. A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and a guidance counselor for more than two decades, Gordon is also challenging Rep. Peter King for Congress in 2020.

Gordon is program director of Babylon Town’s Ujima internship program for minority students and leads the town’s Veteran’s Advisory Council.

ISSUES:

  • She is proud of her time on the town board holding the line on taxes, staying within the 2% cap on tax increases, while providing town services.
  • Points to successful downtown revitalization projects, especially Wyandanch Rising, as rewarding.
  • Said she revitalized the Veteran’s Advisory Board, which she has run since 2007, into a more robust program that offers veteran services and has raised more than $1 million for Wounded Warrior Project.
Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

