TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Shari James-Pierre, Council Member, Town of Hempstead, 3rd District

Shari James-Pierre.

Shari James-Pierre. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Print

DEMOCRATIC

James-Pierre, 36, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first four-year term as a Hempstead Town councilwoman. She is a small-business owner.

ISSUES:

  • James-Pierre said she would lower town taxes and maintain a balanced budget by seeking to end corruption and waste in the town government and ensuring that the budgeting process is transparent. She cited relevant work experience in the Office of the Nassau County Comptroller and on Wall Street.
  • She said she would work to expand housing options for seniors and young people while also maintaining the character of communities in the town.
  • She said she would work to fix town roads and rebuild town infrastructure to ensure that they are sustainable.
Jesse Coburn poses for an employee headshot at

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Hempstead. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Incorporating would have given East Quogue residents greater East Quogue voters reject creating village
Jennifer Murphy and daughter, Marlowe, 18 months, on Motherhood's a 'miracle,' LI cancer survivor says
A plow clears snow outside Eastern District Federal This winter could be less frigid, more rainy, forecasters say
Freeport PAL Boxing located in Bishop Frank O. Patrick Day's trainer considers closing Freeport gym
Boulders mark the grave sites of artists Lee The history of us: Tombstone tourism connects visitors to LI's past
The Shinnecock Indian Nation has begun operating one Shinnecock Nation planning 2 gas stations
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search