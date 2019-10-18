Shari James-Pierre, Council Member, Town of Hempstead, 3rd District

DEMOCRATIC

James-Pierre, 36, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first four-year term as a Hempstead Town councilwoman. She is a small-business owner.

ISSUES:

James-Pierre said she would lower town taxes and maintain a balanced budget by seeking to end corruption and waste in the town government and ensuring that the budgeting process is transparent. She cited relevant work experience in the Office of the Nassau County Comptroller and on Wall Street.

She said she would work to expand housing options for seniors and young people while also maintaining the character of communities in the town.

She said she would work to fix town roads and rebuild town infrastructure to ensure that they are sustainable.