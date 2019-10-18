James D. Kennedy, Nassau Legislator, 12th Legislative District

REPUBLICAN

Kennedy, 47, of Massapequa, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. Kennedy was first elected in a special election in February 2015 and was re-elected in 2017.

ISSUES:

Kennedy said he plans to continue working to implement the GOP’s assessment “Bill of Rights” that County Executive Laura Curran vetoed. “It doesn’t seem there’s any transparency” on the assessment overhaul, he said.

Kennedy said he is pushing to add crimes to the list of offenses eligible for cash bail, criticizing the state’s Legislature’s elimination of cash bail for most nonviolent crimes as risking a crime increase. He said he is pushing for cameras in the Massapequa Preserve.

As the Bethpage toxic plume continues to move south, Kennedy said he is pushing the state to move more quickly to contain it and protect the water supply.