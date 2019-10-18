Terence F. McSweeney, Council Member, Town of Babylon

DEMOCRATIC

McSweeney, 40, is running for his first full term on the Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines after serving the remainder of Tom Donnelly’s term beginning in 2017. A member of the FDNY for 15 years and the North Babylon Volunteer Fire Company for 19 years, McSweeney is chairman of the town’s Department of Public Safety Committee.

ISSUES:

He plans to remain available to constituents, responding to quality-of-life issues he sees on social media and meeting personally with people who need assistance.

Points to the town’s aggressive fight against abandoned and foreclosed “zombie” homes, and supports the program and database created to respond to the issue.

Supports maintaining the town’s focus on infrastructure, like repaving and repairing roads, all while maintaining a AAA bond rating and ensuring the town keeps retiring more debt than it takes on each year.