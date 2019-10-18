TODAY'S PAPER
Vincent Muscarella, Nassau Legislator, 8th Legislative District

Vincent Muscarella. Photo Credit: James Escher

REPUBLICAN

Muscarella, 65, is running on the Republican, Conservative, and Independence party lines. An original member of the Nassau Legislature since its inception in 1996, he is seeking his 13th term in the district.

ISSUES:

  • Muscarella said he has supported efforts to protect Nassau communities, including providing increased funding for law enforcement agencies. He said he helped pass legislation to curb the heroin and opioid abuse epidemic, measures to combat gang violence, and held the line on property taxes.
  • He said he has provided votes to increase funding to repave county roads and for other community improvement projects. 
  • Muscarella authored Nassau's first smoking ordinance, sponsored legislation that banned underage tattoos and piercings without parental consent, and helped oversee the transition of the county's only public hospital to a public benefit corporation.
Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

