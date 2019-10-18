Veronica Lurvey, Council Member, Town of North Hempstead, 4th District

DEMOCRATIC

Lurvey, 49, of Great Neck, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence party lines. The former corporate lawyer is running for her first term after being appointed in January to represent the 4th District, when former Councilwoman Anna Kaplan won a state Senate seat.

ISSUES:

By bringing in her legal and communication skills, Lurvey said she would work to keep taxes low, ensure fiscal responsibility and maintain the town’s Aaa bond rating — the highest a municipality can get from Moody's Investors Service.

Lurvey said she also would focus on “the state of our downtown,” including making sure empty storefronts are rented. She would continue advocating for pedestrian safety, a measure she said would help spur foot traffic.

She said she would simplify the building department’s permit-issuing process and support “bold steps to protect the environment,” including measures to keep the town’s tree density.