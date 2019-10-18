TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Veronica Lurvey, Council Member, Town of North Hempstead, 4th District

Veronica Lurvey.

Veronica Lurvey. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Lurvey, 49, of Great Neck, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence party lines. The former corporate lawyer is running for her first term after being appointed in January to represent the 4th District, when former Councilwoman Anna Kaplan won a state Senate seat.

ISSUES:

  • By bringing in her legal and communication skills, Lurvey said she would work to keep taxes low, ensure fiscal responsibility and maintain the town’s Aaa bond rating — the highest a municipality can get from Moody's Investors Service.
  • Lurvey said she also would focus on “the state of our downtown,” including making sure empty storefronts are rented. She would continue advocating for pedestrian safety, a measure she said would help spur foot traffic.
  • She said she would simplify the building department’s permit-issuing process and support “bold steps to protect the environment,” including measures to keep the town’s tree density.
By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Court sides with Hempstead on Waronker appeal
Workers in a bucket hoisted by a crane Plans pushed back to explode 2 cranes in New Orleans
A view of the new laser LIRR train LIRR turning to laser to clean tracks
An armed man stole a car from a Cops: Man arrested in car theft at gunpoint 
Oracle president Mark Hurd had previously worked at Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd is dead at 62
K-9 officers at a new memorial dedicated to Suffolk County sheriff unveils monument to K-9 unit dogs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search