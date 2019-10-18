TODAY'S PAPER
Jennifer C. Montiglio, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Babylon

Jennifer C. Montiglio.

Jennifer C. Montiglio. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Rachel O'Brien
CONSERVATIVE

Montiglio, 42, is running on the Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is seeking election to the receiver of taxes office after working as a legislative aide for Suffolk Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) for three years. She has owned Ooh La La Boutiques, with three locations, since 2005.

ISSUES:

  • Innovating the way the Babylon Receiver of Taxes office is run.
  • Incorporating her experience as a small-business owner into running the office.
  • Encouraging efficient work flow.
Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

