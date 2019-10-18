Jennifer C. Montiglio, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Babylon
CONSERVATIVE
Montiglio, 42, is running on the Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is seeking election to the receiver of taxes office after working as a legislative aide for Suffolk Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) for three years. She has owned Ooh La La Boutiques, with three locations, since 2005.
ISSUES:
- Innovating the way the Babylon Receiver of Taxes office is run.
- Incorporating her experience as a small-business owner into running the office.
- Encouraging efficient work flow.
