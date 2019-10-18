Michael Pesce, Nassau Legislator, 12th Legislative District
REPUBLICAN
Pesce, 33, of Massapequa, is running on the Democratic and Working Families lines. He is an associate real estate broker.
ISSUES:
- Pesce supports a “third-party forensic audit of our tax dollars” to find ways to eliminate waste in spending. The county’s financial problems, combined with high taxes, indicate money is not being spent wisely, he said.
- He said he would sit down with police union and county officials to find ways to come to a contract agreement that would alleviate the shortage of detectives in Nassau.
- Pesce backs term limits for the county Legislature, which he said would lead more legislators to do what they think is right than to bow to what their party wants so they can stay in power.
