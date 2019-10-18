David P. Redmond, Supervisor, Town of North Hempstead

REPUBLICAN

Redmond, 33, of Mineola, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Libertarian party lines. He works for the Nassau County Board of Elections and is a returning candidate who lost a race for town clerk in November 2017.

ISSUES:

Redmond said his administration would manage town projects better and select the right contractors for capital projects, avoiding the “error” the town made with Gramercy Group Inc., a Wantagh-based contractor North Hempstead hired in 2017 to renovate a Clinton G. Martin Park pool.

Redmond said "more competent management" would generate savings, which he would propose to spend on expanding outreach programs for seniors, veterans and people who struggle with substance abuse.

He said he would work to retain town staff in leadership positions so that “no one leaves after four months,” referring to former Highway Superintendent Richard Baker, who resigned in July.