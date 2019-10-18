TODAY'S PAPER
David P. Redmond, Supervisor, Town of North Hempstead

David P. Redmond.

Photo Credit: James Escher

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
REPUBLICAN

Redmond, 33, of Mineola, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Libertarian party lines. He works for the Nassau County Board of Elections and is a returning candidate who lost a race for town clerk in November 2017.

ISSUES:

  • Redmond said his administration would manage town projects better and select the right contractors for capital projects, avoiding the “error” the town made with Gramercy Group Inc., a Wantagh-based contractor North Hempstead hired in 2017 to renovate a Clinton G. Martin Park pool.
  • Redmond said "more competent management" would generate savings, which he would propose to spend on expanding outreach programs for seniors, veterans and people who struggle with substance abuse.
  • He said he would work to retain town staff in leadership positions so that “no one leaves after four months,” referring to former Highway Superintendent Richard Baker, who resigned in July.
