Ron Rochester, Receiver of Taxes, Town of North Hempstead

Rochester, 63, of Port Washington, is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines. The former forensic accountant retired in 2013 after spending 25 years as a federal agent with the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division. He is a certified public account and a licensed private investigator.

ISSUES:

He said he wants to improve the town’s “antiquated” property tax payment system by making the website easier to navigate and simplifying the formats for paper billing. He would also add electronic payment options such as Apple Pay and Zelle.

He said he would try to partner with local villages to develop joint collections to increase efficiency and reduce cost.

He said he would be an advocate for taxpayers and would expand forums to help residents navigate tax forms and exemption applications.