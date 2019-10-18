TODAY'S PAPER
Stephen Ruth, Suffolk Legislator, 4th Legislative District

Photo Credit: James Escher

By David M. Schwartz
CONSERVATIVE

Ruth, 46, is running on the Libertarian line. Ruth, who is making his second run for office, has built homes and has been a real estate agent and broker, and a landlord.

ISSUES:

  • He said he would increase transparency in the county by drawing more attention to contracts being considered.
  • He'll fight against red-light cameras, which he said should be signed off by professional engineers and lack an independent study on their effectiveness.
  • He opposes a push for advanced septic systems, saying they're ineffective and would be a burden on homeowners.
