Stephen Ruth, Suffolk Legislator, 4th Legislative District
CONSERVATIVE
Ruth, 46, is running on the Libertarian line. Ruth, who is making his second run for office, has built homes and has been a real estate agent and broker, and a landlord.
ISSUES:
- He said he would increase transparency in the county by drawing more attention to contracts being considered.
- He'll fight against red-light cameras, which he said should be signed off by professional engineers and lack an independent study on their effectiveness.
- He opposes a push for advanced septic systems, saying they're ineffective and would be a burden on homeowners.
