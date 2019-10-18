Ragini Srivastava, Council Member, Town of North Hempstead, 2nd District

REPUBLICAN

Srivastava, 45, of New Hyde Park, is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines. It is the first time the businesswoman, who owns a frozen yogurt store in Merrick, is running for public office.

ISSUES:

Srivastava said the most significant issue the town faces is “financial mismanagement,” citing the lawsuit the town faces from Gramercy Group Inc., a Wantagh-based contractor North Hempstead hired in 2017 to renovate the pool in Clinton G. Martin Park. “It was approved hastily and not planned well,” she said.

She said she would push for better quality of life for residents and increase government efficiency.

She said she would work to make the town more attractive by supporting and retaining businesses and talents.