Ragini Srivastava, Council Member, Town of North Hempstead, 2nd District

Ragini Srivastava.

Ragini Srivastava. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
REPUBLICAN

Srivastava, 45, of New Hyde Park, is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines. It is the first time the businesswoman, who owns a frozen yogurt store in Merrick, is running for public office.

ISSUES:

  • Srivastava said the most significant issue the town faces is “financial mismanagement,” citing the lawsuit the town faces from Gramercy Group Inc., a Wantagh-based contractor North Hempstead hired in 2017 to renovate the pool in Clinton G. Martin Park. “It was approved hastily and not planned well,” she said.
  • She said she would push for better quality of life for residents and increase government efficiency. 
  • She said she would work to make the town more attractive by supporting and retaining businesses and talents.
