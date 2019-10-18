Lora Webster, Council Member, Town of Hempstead, 5th District

Not registered with any party

Webster, 33, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. Webster is seeking her first four-year term. She is a Paralympic volleyball player.

ISSUES:

Webster said she would fight corruption and defend taxpayer money if elected.

She said town taxes are too high and is concerned her children will not be able to live on Long Island when they are older. She said she would work to ensure town spending reaches working families.

She said the town needs a comprehensive infrastructure program to improve roads and protect them from flooding.