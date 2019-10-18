Diane Madden, Supervisor, Town of Hempstead

INDEPENDENCE

Madden, 59, is running on the Libertarian line. She is seeking her first two-year term as Hempstead Town supervisor. She is an animal rights advocate.

ISSUES:

Madden said she will seek to place control of the town government in "the hands of the people." She said doing so will make the town government more accountable and transparent.

She said she will hire apolitical experts to oversee town departments, budgets, taxes and other governmental matters.

She said she will rescind a measure approved by the town board earlier this year that requires board approval for new, renewed or amended contracts with outside vendors, except for changes to contracts that alter their value by less than $50,000, saying the exception could cost taxpayers.