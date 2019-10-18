Charles E. Berman, Receiver of Taxes, Town of North Hempstead
DEMOCRATIC
Berman, 64, of Roslyn Heights, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence lines. He is seeking his third four-year term.
ISSUES:
- Berman said his almost decadelong experience as the town’s receiver of taxes and his six-year tenure at Nassau County’s Department of the Assessment have prepared him well for the challenges ahead.
- Berman said his office has held 26 public tax-grievance seminars since 2017, offering taxpayers help to file challenges to their property assessment and apply or renew tax exemptions.
- He said he has led his office to handle large tax collections during challenging times such as after superstorm Sandy in 2012. “I’m used to running something that’s big, complicated and difficult,” he said.
