David Yaudoon Chiang, Council Member, Town of North Hempstead, 4th District

REPUBLICAN

Chiang, 50, of Manhasset, is running on the Republican and Conservative lines. Chiang was a research analyst and investment banker on Wall Street for nearly 20 years before leaving to be a stay-at-home dad. The first-time candidate was the president of Chinese American Association of North Hempstead.

ISSUES:

“Taxes keep getting higher while the services we get in North Hempstead are stagnating," Chiang said, noting he would use experience in finance to help stabilize the increases in taxes and make the town more efficient.

Protecting the environment, particularly water quality: "I can work with the state and the county to bring funds into the town to help with the issues.”

Quality of life is another issue Chiang would focus on, including tackling overcrowding in schools.