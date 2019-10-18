Mariann Dalimonte, Council Member, Town of North Hempstead, 6th District

DEMOCRATIC

Dalimonte, 51, of Port Washington, is running on the Democratic and Working Families lines. The first-time candidate is the executive director of the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District.

ISSUES:

Dalimonte said she would be “an accessible, accountable and hands-on councilperson.” She would organize regular meetings at varying times of the day to accommodate residents’ schedules.

She wants to address empty storefronts on the town’s main streets by hosting roundtable meetings with property owners, merchants and real estate brokers. She also wants to develop better rules to address the litter on the streets.

Dalimonte, who has been endorsed by incumbent Supervisor Judi Bosworth, said she would work with Bosworth to keep taxes low and maintain the town’s Aaa bond rating.