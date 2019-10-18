TODAY'S PAPER
Dina M. De Giorgio, Council Member, Town of North Hempstead, 6th District

Dina M. De Giorgio.

Dina M. De Giorgio. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Dandan Zou
REPUBLICAN

De Giorgio, 51, of Port Washington, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines. The family law attorney ran for town supervisor unsuccessfully in 2013 and is seeking a third term on the town council.

ISSUES:

  • De Giorgio said since she was elected in 2011, she has brought in “a more independent voice to the board” and took steps to make North Hempstead more efficient and transparent, including launching Portal 2 Port, a website that posts updates about local events and issues.
  • She said she helped improve local infrastructure by pushing beautification and paving projects. She cited her role in getting Alvan O. Petrus Park to open in 2016.
  • She said she would continue to work on rezoning the waterfront business district.
