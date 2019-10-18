TODAY'S PAPER
Gary L. Donoyan, Council Member, Town of North Hempstead, 6th District

Gary L. Donoyan.

Gary L. Donoyan. Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
LIBERTARIAN 

Donoyan, 57, of Manhasset, is running on the Libertarian line. The first-time candidate is an attorney specializing in commercial and real estate litigation.

ISSUES:

  • Donoyan believes in personal liberty: “Government should stay out of people’s lives.” 
  • He also supports economic liberty. He said the only role for the government is to adjudicate disputes and protect people’s rights to their personal and business properties. 
  • He believes town governments should be abolished, leaving the functions they handle to the counties and local villages.
