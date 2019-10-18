Gary L. Donoyan, Council Member, Town of North Hempstead, 6th District
LIBERTARIAN
Donoyan, 57, of Manhasset, is running on the Libertarian line. The first-time candidate is an attorney specializing in commercial and real estate litigation.
ISSUES:
- Donoyan believes in personal liberty: “Government should stay out of people’s lives.”
- He also supports economic liberty. He said the only role for the government is to adjudicate disputes and protect people’s rights to their personal and business properties.
- He believes town governments should be abolished, leaving the functions they handle to the counties and local villages.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.