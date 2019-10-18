TODAY'S PAPER
Joseph McDermott, Suffolk Legislator, 11th Legislative District

Joseph McDermott.

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
DEMOCRATIC

McDermott, 52, the former mayor of Brightwaters, is running on the Democratic, Independence and Working Family lines.

ISSUES:

  • He wants to combat the influence of MS-13 and gangs by not only arresting gang leaders and members, but by educating young students who are potential recruits.
  • McDermott said he’s also running to get "through-the-roof" taxes under control in the district and said he believes “current officials in this district don’t hold themselves accountable.”
  • McDermott is also interested in addressing water quality issues.

Mark Harrington, an 18-year Newsday veteran, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

