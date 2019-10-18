Joseph McDermott, Suffolk Legislator, 11th Legislative District
DEMOCRATIC
McDermott, 52, the former mayor of Brightwaters, is running on the Democratic, Independence and Working Family lines.
ISSUES:
- He wants to combat the influence of MS-13 and gangs by not only arresting gang leaders and members, but by educating young students who are potential recruits.
- McDermott said he’s also running to get "through-the-roof" taxes under control in the district and said he believes “current officials in this district don’t hold themselves accountable.”
- McDermott is also interested in addressing water quality issues.
