Garrett Chelius, Suffolk Legislator, 18th Legislative District

REPUBLICAN

Chelius, 49, is running on the Republican and Libertarian lines. He is seeking his first two-year term on the county Legislature.

ISSUES:

A top priority, he said, would be to work toward getting the county out of “financial distress” as described by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

He also would seek for the county to do a better job of keeping the younger generation here in Suffolk.

Another top issue, he said, is creating an attractive business environment to draw new organizations into the county and increase corporate and payroll tax revenue.