Garrett Chelius, Suffolk Legislator, 18th Legislative District

Garrett Chelius.

By Joie Tyrrell
REPUBLICAN

Chelius, 49, is running on the Republican and Libertarian lines. He is seeking his first two-year term on the county Legislature. 

ISSUES:

  • A top priority, he said, would be to work toward getting the county out of “financial distress” as described by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.
  • He also would seek for the county to do a better job of keeping the younger generation here in Suffolk.
  • Another top issue, he said, is creating an attractive business environment to draw new organizations into the county and increase corporate and payroll tax revenue.
