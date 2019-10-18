Elizabeth A. Bambrick, Council Member, Town of East Hampton

Not registered with a party

Bambrick, 58, is the social services coordinator for the senior housing complex at St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Amagansett. Bambrick, who is not affiliated with a party, will appear on the Conservative, Independence, and Libertarian party lines.

ISSUES:

Bambrick cited affordable housing as the top issue in the town, stating that young people are being priced out.

Fixing the town’s emergency communications system is a top issue for Bambrick, who noted the need to fix emergency as well as cell service signals.

Bambrick criticized the “one-party rule” of the current all-Democratic town board and said opposing viewpoints should be aired.