TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
SEARCH
51° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Elizabeth A. Bambrick, Council Member, Town of East Hampton

Elizabeth A. Bambrick.

Elizabeth A. Bambrick. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Not registered with a party

Bambrick, 58, is the social services coordinator for the senior housing complex at St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Amagansett. Bambrick, who is not affiliated with a party, will appear on the Conservative, Independence, and Libertarian party lines.

ISSUES:

  • Bambrick cited affordable housing as the top issue in the town, stating that young people are being priced out. 
  • Fixing the town’s emergency communications system is a top issue for Bambrick, who noted the need to fix emergency as well as cell service signals.
  • Bambrick criticized the “one-party rule” of the current all-Democratic town board and said opposing viewpoints should be aired.
Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Second graders from dual-language classes perform in Spanish Huntington event celebrates town's Hispanic community
A rendering of how the Lindenhurst Memorial Library Voters pass $9.4M bond to upgrade Lindenhurst library
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Court sides with Hempstead on Waronker appeal
Workers in a bucket hoisted by a crane Plans pushed back to explode 2 cranes in New Orleans
A view of the new laser LIRR train LIRR turning to laser to clean tracks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search