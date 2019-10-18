Bonnie Brady, Council Member, Town of East Hampton

DEMOCRATIC

Brady, 60, is running on the Independence, Conservative and Libertarian lines and is endorsed by a coalition of Democratic, Republican, unaffiliated voters and other parties known as the "fusion" slate. This is her first run for public office.

ISSUES:

Affordable housing is the No. 1 issue for Brady, who said “we in essence have lost an entire generation of East Hampton Town residents” because young people can’t afford a place to live.

Brady would like to see the town play a bigger role in remediating water contamination and preventing the contamination of private drinking wells.

Brady said she would like the town to provide improved transportation and other services for its growing senior population.