Bonnie Brady, Council Member, Town of East Hampton

Bonnie Brady. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
DEMOCRATIC

Brady, 60, is running on the Independence, Conservative and Libertarian lines and is endorsed by a coalition of Democratic, Republican, unaffiliated voters and other parties known as the "fusion" slate. This is her first run for public office.

ISSUES:

  • Affordable housing is the No. 1 issue for Brady, who said “we in essence have lost an entire generation of East Hampton Town residents” because young people can’t afford a place to live.
  • Brady would like to see the town play a bigger role in remediating water contamination and preventing the contamination of private drinking wells.
  • Brady said she would like the town to provide improved transportation and other services for its growing senior population.
Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

