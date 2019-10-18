TODAY'S PAPER
David B. Lys, Council Member, Town of East Hampton

David B. Lys.

David B. Lys. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
DEMOCRATIC

Lys, 43, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. He is seeking election to his first four-year term after being appointed in 2018 to fill the seat held by Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc. He was elected later that year to fill the remainder of the term.

ISSUES:

  • Lys cited the town’s recent efforts to create affordable housing and noted he sponsored a bill that makes 1,400 additional town properties eligible for an accessory apartment.
  • He wants to continue providing economic and recreational opportunities for the town’s youth.
  • He said it is important to maintain water quality through initiatives like streamlining the town’s nitrogen-reducing septic system incentive program and controlling stormwater runoff.
Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

