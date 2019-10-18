Sylvia W. Overby, Council Member, Town of East Hampton

DEMOCRATIC

Overby, 67, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her third four-year term on the East Hampton Town Board.

ISSUES:

She pointed to the town’s affordable-housing initiatives, which include building 37 affordable rental units in Amagansett and the recent purchase of 6.5 acres in Wainscott for another development.

Overby said that as a coastal community, dealing with climate change is a top concern in East Hampton Town. She cited the ongoing replenishment of the downtown Montauk beach and considering a voluntary plan to retreat from the shore as important issues.

She cited the town’s quick response in working with the Suffolk County Water Authority to bring 45,000 feet of water main to Wainscott, where contaminates were discovered in private wells.