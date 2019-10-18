Stephen K. Lynch, Highways Superintendent, Town of East Hampton

DEMOCRATIC

Lynch, 58, is running on the Democratic, Conservative and Independence lines. He is seeking his fifth two-year term and is running unopposed.

ISSUES:

He said his crews were able to raise Gerard Drive in Springs for about $1.2 million, a project he estimates would have cost $3 million if it were performed by private contractors.

He hopes to repair sidewalks throughout the town.

He also hopes to complete a road shoulder repaving throughout the town.