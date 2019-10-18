Cassandra J. Lems, Council Member, Town of North Hempstead, 2nd District

GREEN

Lems, 63, of New Hyde Park, is running on the Green Party line. She is a former intellectual-property paralegal. Lems lost a race for Nassau County executive in 2017. She also ran for Nassau County Legislature in 2015 and State Senate in 2014, both unsuccessfully.

ISSUES:

Lems wants to reduce noise and air pollution generated by gas-powered leaf blowers and low-flying jets from Kennedy Airport. Gas-powered leaf blowers should be banned, she said.

She opposes banning the sale of recreational marijuana. The town “loses out on revenue” while police and jail resources are wasted on enforcement, she said.

She wants to overturn the town’s decision to not conduct business with companies that boycott Israel. She said the law violates the First Amendment and “favors the State of Israel over people’s right to peacefully boycott.”