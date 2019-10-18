TODAY'S PAPER
Peter J. Zuckerman, Council Member, Town of North Hempstead, 2nd District

Peter J. Zuckerman. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
DEMOCRATIC

Zuckerman, 51, of East Hills, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence lines. He is seeking a second four-year term after being appointed to fill a vacancy on town council in 2014. Before that, the real estate attorney was a trustee on the East Hills village board since 2003.

ISSUES:

  • Zuckerman said that during his nearly six years on the six-member town council, North Hempstead trimmed its debt by $32 million and repeatedly received a Aaa bond rating.
  • He said he has helped expand Project Independence to offer seniors free transportation to the supermarkets and discounted rates to nonemergency doctor appointments. 
  • He said the town’s budget since 2014 has stayed below the state-mandated tax cap of 2%.
