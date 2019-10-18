Peter J. Zuckerman, Council Member, Town of North Hempstead, 2nd District

DEMOCRATIC

Zuckerman, 51, of East Hills, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence lines. He is seeking a second four-year term after being appointed to fill a vacancy on town council in 2014. Before that, the real estate attorney was a trustee on the East Hills village board since 2003.

ISSUES:

Zuckerman said that during his nearly six years on the six-member town council, North Hempstead trimmed its debt by $32 million and repeatedly received a Aaa bond rating.

He said he has helped expand Project Independence to offer seniors free transportation to the supermarkets and discounted rates to nonemergency doctor appointments.

He said the town’s budget since 2014 has stayed below the state-mandated tax cap of 2%.