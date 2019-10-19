TODAY'S PAPER
Laura J. Burns, Nassau Legislator, 6th Legislative District

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
DEMOCRATIC

Burns, 50, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. Burns is seeking her first term on the Nassau County Legislature.

  • Burns said she would work to keep Nassau County's assessments accurate — a key approach to solving the county's fiscal issues — and work to educate residents about how the system works.
  • Burns said she would enact ethics reform regulations and said county vendors and assessment grievance firms should be barred from contributing to the campaigns of candidates for political office.
  • Burns said public financing of campaigns could help solve the problem of money in politics, but said any approach cannot be imposed on overburdened taxpayers.
Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

