Joan Cergol, Council Member, Town of Huntington

Democratic

Cergol, 58, is running on the Democratic, Working Families, Independence and Green party lines. Cergol is seeking her first four-year term as a Town Board member. She was appointed to the seat in December 2017 for an unexpired term. She ran for the last year of the four-year term in 2018.

ISSUES:

She said she wants to limit government spending and user fees. She said she has been successful in bringing in more than $20 million in outside grant funding to the town to help finance capital improvement projects, including $1.7 million for the planned parking terrace in Huntington Village and $1.5 million for the James D. Conte Community Center in Huntington Station.

Cergol said she will continue to improve cooperation and communication both inside and outside of Town Hall to reduce resident frustrations and expedite bureaucracy.

She said she will continue to sponsor programs that take care of the town's fragile populations such as our seniors, youth, veterans, disabled and minority communities. Because Huntington is diverse, its government decisions need to be inclusive, embracing active citizenry while remaining mindful about reaching out to hear the voices of the entire community, she said.