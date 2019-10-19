TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Patrick W. Deegan Jr., Council Member, Town of Huntington

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

Independence

Deegan, 46, is running on the Libertarian party line. He is seeking his first elected position.

ISSUES:

  • Deegan says his No. 1 concern is the environment, specifically water quailty.
  • Rapid overdevelopment of the town is also an area he is concerned about, especially the impact on quality-of-life issues overdevelopment brings, such as traffic, impact on the environment and changing the face and character of neighborhoods.
  • He said he wants to see more community involvement. "I don't believe the community is brought to the table with any respect. Time and time again they say we've had community input. If that were true, or accurate, we wouldn't be having hearings where people are up in arms and fighting with the board."
Headshot of Newsday employee Deborah Morris on June

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Second graders from dual-language classes perform in Spanish Huntington event celebrates town's Hispanic community
A rendering of how the Lindenhurst Memorial Library Voters pass $9.4M bond to upgrade Lindenhurst library
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Court sides with Hempstead on Waronker appeal
Workers in a bucket hoisted by a crane Plans pushed back to explode 2 cranes in New Orleans
A view of the new laser LIRR train LIRR turning to laser to clean tracks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search