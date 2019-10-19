TODAY'S PAPER
Kelly J. Fogarty, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Southold

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Republican

BACKGROUND: Fogarty, 55, of Mattituck, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. A certified public accountant, she is making her first run for office, a four-year term. Incumbent George Sullivan did not seek reelection.

ISSUES:

She said the biggest issue is trying to keep "Southold Southold." She said he wants to keep it as the unique area it is and preserve that.

Fogarty said she would bring his experience and leadership to the office and continue the hard work that has kept Southold fiscally sound.

