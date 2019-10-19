Allen F. Foley, Nassau Legislator, 17th Legislative District
DEMOCRATIC
Foley, 30, of Hicksville, also is running on the Working Families Party line. A glazier by trade, he has recently worked as a union organizer, representing 15 locals for painters and allied trades.
ISSUES:
- Wants to make Long Island more affordable for working-class people, promoting unions as a way of improving incomes.
- Reform county and local industrial development agencies, with more scrutiny on tax breaks and mandating local hiring requirements.
- To avoid taxpayer shock, Foley wants the county tax assessment changes to roll out over the next five years.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.