Long IslandPolitics

Allen F. Foley, Nassau Legislator, 17th Legislative District

By Thomas Maier thomas.maier@newsday.com
DEMOCRATIC

Foley, 30, of Hicksville, also is running on the Working Families Party line. A glazier by trade, he has recently worked as a union organizer, representing 15 locals for painters and allied trades. 

ISSUES:

  • Wants to make Long Island more affordable for working-class people, promoting unions as a way of improving incomes.
  • Reform county and local industrial development agencies, with more scrutiny on tax breaks and mandating local hiring requirements.
  • To avoid taxpayer shock, Foley wants the county tax assessment changes to roll out over the next five years.
