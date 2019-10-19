Allen F. Foley, Nassau Legislator, 17th Legislative District

DEMOCRATIC

Foley, 30, of Hicksville, also is running on the Working Families Party line. A glazier by trade, he has recently worked as a union organizer, representing 15 locals for painters and allied trades.

ISSUES:

Wants to make Long Island more affordable for working-class people, promoting unions as a way of improving incomes.

Reform county and local industrial development agencies, with more scrutiny on tax breaks and mandating local hiring requirements.

To avoid taxpayer shock, Foley wants the county tax assessment changes to roll out over the next five years.