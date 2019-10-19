Lynda Frego, Suffolk Legislator, 3rd Legislative District

Republican

Frego, 52, is running on the Libertarian party line. She is seeking her first elected office as a Suffolk County Legislator. She is a manager of operations for a real estate investment broker.

ISSUES:

Frego said she's running to stop red-light cameras, which she said were not properly located and are causing more accidents.

She said Brookhaven Town is also improperly citing homes for code violations, targeting poor and minority owners.

She also said areas are being overbuilt, "making it like Queens" and negatively impacting the environment.