Lynda Frego, Suffolk Legislator, 3rd Legislative District
Republican
Frego, 52, is running on the Libertarian party line. She is seeking her first elected office as a Suffolk County Legislator. She is a manager of operations for a real estate investment broker.
ISSUES:
- Frego said she's running to stop red-light cameras, which she said were not properly located and are causing more accidents.
- She said Brookhaven Town is also improperly citing homes for code violations, targeting poor and minority owners.
- She also said areas are being overbuilt, "making it like Queens" and negatively impacting the environment.
