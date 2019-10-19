TODAY'S PAPER
Lynda Frego, Suffolk Legislator, 3rd Legislative District

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Republican

Frego, 52, is running on the Libertarian party line. She is seeking her first elected office as a Suffolk County Legislator. She is a manager of operations for a real estate investment broker.

ISSUES:

  • Frego said she's running to stop red-light cameras, which she said were not properly located and are causing more accidents.
  • She said Brookhaven Town is also improperly citing homes for code violations, targeting poor and minority owners.
  • She also said areas are being overbuilt, "making it like Queens" and negatively impacting the environment.
Headshot of Newsday employee David Schwartz on June

David Schwartz covers environmental issues. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

