C. William Gaylor, Nassau Legislator, 6th Legislative District

REPUBLICAN

Gaylor, 56, is running on the Republican, Conservative, and Independence party lines. He is seeking his third two-year term as a Nassau County legislator.

ISSUES:

  • Gaylor said he has taken a hard stance against "cashless bail," a new state policy that would allow people arrested for many lower-level crimes to be released without bail.
  • Gaylor said he has fought to restore "transparency" to the county's reassessment system, through introduction of an "Assessment Bill of Rights" that would require the Assessment Department to staff phones with live operators, and other measures. County Executive Laura Curran has vetoed the measures.
  • Gaylor said he has approved funds for the U.S. Geological Survey to collect data and monitor samples on Nassau's ground and surface water resources and has urged the state to give local water districts enough time and money to remove chemicals from the water supply.
