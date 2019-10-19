TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

David Gruber, Supervisor, Town of East Hampton

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Gruber, 67, is running on the Independence and Libertarian lines. He is a former Democratic Committee Chairman and represents a splinter faction of Democrats who have formed a “fusion” slate of Republicans, Independence party members and unaffiliated voters in the town.

ISSUES:

  • Gruber said the No. 1 issue in East Hampton Town is affordable housing and criticized the current administration’s “glacial pace” in building new units.
  • He cited declining water quality as a top concern and said he supported town-funded sampling of private drinking wells.
  • He stressed the need for the town to immediately complete the replacement of its emergency communications system, an aging system that occasionally has gaps in service.
Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Second graders from dual-language classes perform in Spanish Huntington event celebrates town's Hispanic community
A rendering of how the Lindenhurst Memorial Library Voters pass $9.4M bond to upgrade Lindenhurst library
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Court sides with Hempstead on Waronker appeal
Workers in a bucket hoisted by a crane Plans pushed back to explode 2 cranes in New Orleans
A view of the new laser LIRR train LIRR turning to laser to clean tracks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search