David Gruber, Supervisor, Town of East Hampton

DEMOCRATIC

Gruber, 67, is running on the Independence and Libertarian lines. He is a former Democratic Committee Chairman and represents a splinter faction of Democrats who have formed a “fusion” slate of Republicans, Independence party members and unaffiliated voters in the town.

ISSUES:

Gruber said the No. 1 issue in East Hampton Town is affordable housing and criticized the current administration’s “glacial pace” in building new units.

He cited declining water quality as a top concern and said he supported town-funded sampling of private drinking wells.

He stressed the need for the town to immediately complete the replacement of its emergency communications system, an aging system that occasionally has gaps in service.