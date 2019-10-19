TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Jillian A. Guthman, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Huntington

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

Democratic

Guthman, 49, is running on the Democratic, Independence and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first full four-year term. In December 2017, she was appointed Receiver of Taxes and ran for the final year of the expired term in 2018.

ISSUES:

  • Guthman says she is committed to providing residents with top-caliber customer service, making sure the experience of paying taxes is pleasurable and as efficient as possible.
  • She said it's important to her to disseminate critical information to residents. "Taxes are high. It's gotten to a point where it's a financial challenge for a lot of residents to meet that burden. I'm passionate about making sure our residents are aware of the tax exemptions they might be eligible for, as well giving them the tools to evaluate their property taxes so they can assess whether or not they should consider a tax grievance."
  • She said as a practicing attorney for 24 years, she can use her experience and perspective as a former Suffolk County assistant district attorney, where she prosecuted cases involving theft and fraud to reduce the town’s risk of loss.
Headshot of Newsday employee Deborah Morris on June

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Second graders from dual-language classes perform in Spanish Huntington event celebrates town's Hispanic community
A rendering of how the Lindenhurst Memorial Library Voters pass $9.4M bond to upgrade Lindenhurst library
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Court sides with Hempstead on Waronker appeal
Workers in a bucket hoisted by a crane Plans pushed back to explode 2 cranes in New Orleans
A view of the new laser LIRR train LIRR turning to laser to clean tracks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search