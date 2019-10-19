Jillian A. Guthman, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Huntington

Democratic

Guthman, 49, is running on the Democratic, Independence and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first full four-year term. In December 2017, she was appointed Receiver of Taxes and ran for the final year of the expired term in 2018.

ISSUES:

Guthman says she is committed to providing residents with top-caliber customer service, making sure the experience of paying taxes is pleasurable and as efficient as possible.

She said it's important to her to disseminate critical information to residents. "Taxes are high. It's gotten to a point where it's a financial challenge for a lot of residents to meet that burden. I'm passionate about making sure our residents are aware of the tax exemptions they might be eligible for, as well giving them the tools to evaluate their property taxes so they can assess whether or not they should consider a tax grievance."

She said as a practicing attorney for 24 years, she can use her experience and perspective as a former Suffolk County assistant district attorney, where she prosecuted cases involving theft and fraud to reduce the town’s risk of loss.