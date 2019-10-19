Richard Guttman, Council Member, Town of Smithtown

Democratic

Guttman, 54, is running on the Democratic party line. He is a lawyer in private practice in Kings Park seeking his first term in elected office.

ISSUES:

Guttman said he would work to turn Kings Park and other Smithtown hamlets into “consumer-friendly” destinations by focusing on sewers, parking and traffic safety.

Town government is too friendly to developers and should weigh residents’ concerns more heavily, he said. “People from the town don’t feel like local government is listening to them,” he said.

Traffic and pedestrian safety are priorities and should be considered as part of any project review, he said. Drivers are using residential roads “as a shortcut to get to the Expressway, and speeding,” he said.