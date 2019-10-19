TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Richard Guttman, Council Member, Town of Smithtown

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

Democratic

Guttman, 54, is running on the Democratic party line. He is a lawyer in private practice in Kings Park seeking his first term in elected office. 

ISSUES:

  • Guttman said he would work to turn Kings Park and other Smithtown hamlets into “consumer-friendly” destinations by focusing on sewers, parking and traffic safety. 
  • Town government is too friendly to developers and should weigh residents’ concerns more heavily, he said. “People from the town don’t feel like local government is listening to them,” he said. 
  • Traffic and pedestrian safety are priorities and should be considered as part of any project review, he said. Drivers are using residential roads “as a shortcut to get to the Expressway, and speeding,” he said. 

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Second graders from dual-language classes perform in Spanish Huntington event celebrates town's Hispanic community
A rendering of how the Lindenhurst Memorial Library Voters pass $9.4M bond to upgrade Lindenhurst library
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Court sides with Hempstead on Waronker appeal
Workers in a bucket hoisted by a crane Plans pushed back to explode 2 cranes in New Orleans
A view of the new laser LIRR train LIRR turning to laser to clean tracks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search